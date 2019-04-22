Don’t allow the prince to ride to Delhi on a dead horse: Sitharaman

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is planning to ride to Delhi on a ‘dead horse’, said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “The prince is planning to ride a dead horse and come to Delhi. The people of Kerala should not allow that to happen,” she said. Jawaharlal Nehru described the IUML as a dead horse and now his great-grandson has come to ride the dead horse, she said at an election rally on Nellikkunnu beach in Kasargod on Sunday.

In slow and simple Tamil, Sitharaman said Gandhi had come from Amethi to contest in Wayanad constituency, hoping to ride piggyback on IUML’s support base. “The election in Wayanad is a test for the LDF. Prakash Karat said the Left will work hard to defeat Gandhi.

If the Left is not indulging in doublespeak, it should defeat Gandhi in Wayanad,” she said. When a supporter from the crowd shouted “dummy candidate”, she latched on to it and said: “Yes, thank you. The CPI’s nominee in Wayanad is a dummy candidate of the Left,” she said.