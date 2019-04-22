Home States Kerala

Free-for-all marks culmination of poll campaign, several hurt

As matters got out of the hand, veteran Congress leader A K Antony called off his road show at Kochuveli

Workers of major political fronts have a gala time during the grand finale (Kotti Kalasham) at Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram as three-week long campaigning drew to a close on Sunday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state turned into a battlefield with widespread violence being reported as campaign for the Lok Sabha polls drew to a close on Sunday evening. The violence erupted when political parties hit the road for traditional show of strength. All constituencies in the state witnessed thousands of workers of LDF, UDF and NDA taking to the streets with percussion instruments and party flags in a grand show of strength.

Though police designated specific zones for respective fronts to stage their campaign culmination processions, matters got out of the hand when the processions came face to face, with participants shouting expletives at their political rivals and resorting to stone pelting.  Violence was reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Vadakara, Pathanamthitta, Ponnani, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasargod.

In Vadakkara where two political heavyweights – K Muraleedharan of  the  UDF and P Jayarajan of  the LDF – are contesting, the UDF and the LDF supporters clashed on the streets which left 12 persons and a policeman  injured. Stones were pelted at the rally vehicle of UDF candidate Muraleedharan. 

The Gandhi Square at Thodupuzha in Idukki which
was the scene of violent clashes involving  
UDF and LDF workers on Sunday| Shiyami

The district administration clamped prohibitory orders on Vadakara which will remain in force from April 23 evening to 10 pm on April 24. In state capital Thiruvananthapuram, the LDF and the UDF workers took on each other forcing police to use force to disperse the workers. Senior Congress leader A K Antony had to call off his road show at Kochuveli following the UDF-LDF clashes.  

Karunagapally and Kottarakkara in Kollam witnessed tension as LDF, UDF and BJP workers pelted stones and clashed on the streets. In the Alathur constituency, UDF candidate Remya Haridas was admitted to hospital after she was hit by a stone thrown at her by alleged  LDF workers. 

In Kanjirapilly, the road show of BJP candidate K Surendran was blocked allegedly by LDF workers while at Tiruvalla, a few BJP wokers were admitted to hospital following a clash with LDF workers.In northern constituencies mainly in Ponnani, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasargod, police had to use tear gas to disperse  UDF and LDF workers. The Election Commission will take stock of the situation to put in place tight security arrangements to ensure law and order in state in the next two days.

Four UDF MEN injured
Thodupuzha: Four UDF supporters on Sunday suffered injuries as violence marred the road show organised to mark the closure of the high-pitched campaigning at Thodupuzha. YC Paingottur mandalam president Sijo John,  Congress Thodupuzha mandalam vice-president Johnson Vellapuzha, party worker Apsin Francis and KC(M) worker Paimbillil Cyriac were admitted to a private hospital. UDF leaders, a group of LDF workers attacked the UDF rally when it reached Thodupuzha Gandhi Square at 4 pm.

