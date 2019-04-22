WATCH | Two staffers of Kallada travels arrested for assaulting passengers on board

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Maradu Police on Monday took into custody Jayesh and Jithin, two staff of Kallada Travels (Suresh Kallada) for assaulting passengers on board.

The search for the third accused in the case, Girilal, is still underway, they said.

The staff of the Kallada Travels bus, which was travelling to Bengaluru from Haripad in Alappuzha district on Saturday night thrashed two passengers and forced them out of the bus on Sunday morning. The Maradu police booked the three persons, who were identified after a mobile video of the assault went viral on social media.

"It all started when the luxury bus was broke down when it reached Haripad. The bus was stopped for over two hours and the passengers got into an argument with the driver. The passengers have intimated the police. The passengers were later shifted to another bus and the journey resumed. However, the bus halted at Vyttila in front of the office of Kallada Travels," said a police officer.

Three staff of Kallada Travels entered the bus and assaulted the youths and forced them out of the bus, he added. The incident took place around 4 am on Sunday morning.

However, the Kallada manager earlier claimed the youngsters used foul language after picking up a quarrel with the bus crew as there was a delay in arranging alternative transit. Whereas according to police officials, the CCTV visuals reveal that the staffs of the Travels have assaulted the youngsters. "We see this as a grave offense and there will stringent action against the accused," said Maradu Police Station, SI Byju P Baby.

The case has been lodged against the accused under the IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or mean), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 294-B (use of obscene words).