Home States Kerala

WATCH | Two staffers of Kallada travels arrested for assaulting passengers on board

Police booked three persons who were identified after a mobile video of the assault went viral on social media.

Published: 22nd April 2019 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Kallada travels staffers attacking passengers. (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Maradu Police on Monday took into custody Jayesh and Jithin, two staff of Kallada Travels (Suresh Kallada) for assaulting passengers on board.

The search for the third accused in the case, Girilal, is still underway, they said. 

READ | Kallada Travels assault case: Two arrested; bus confiscated by police

The staff of the Kallada Travels bus, which was travelling to Bengaluru from Haripad in Alappuzha district on Saturday night thrashed two passengers and forced them out of the bus on Sunday morning. The Maradu police booked the three persons, who were identified after a mobile video of the assault went viral on social media.

"It all started when the luxury bus was broke down when it reached Haripad. The bus was stopped for over two hours and the passengers got into an argument with the driver. The passengers have intimated the police. The passengers were later shifted to another bus and the journey resumed. However, the bus halted at Vyttila in front of the office of Kallada Travels," said a police officer.

Three staff of Kallada Travels entered the bus and assaulted the youths and forced them out of the bus, he added. The incident took place around 4 am on Sunday morning.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

However, the Kallada manager earlier claimed the youngsters used foul language after picking up a quarrel with the bus crew as there was a delay in arranging alternative transit. Whereas according to police officials, the CCTV visuals reveal that the staffs of the Travels have assaulted the youngsters. "We see this as a grave offense and there will stringent action against the accused," said Maradu Police Station, SI Byju P Baby.

The case has been lodged against the accused under the IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or mean), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 294-B (use of obscene words).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kallada travels passengers assaulted Kallada Travels assault case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp