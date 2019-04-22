Steps in place to increase poll percentage in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration is geared up to achieve more than 80 per cent voter turnout in Ernakulam and Chalakkudy LS constituencies. The authorities identified 21 booths in the district as vulnerable or critical and the control room at the Collectorate would monitor the booths and respond promptly to the situation. District Election Officer K Mohammed Y Safirulla said all arrangements for fair and transparent election are in place. There will be 2,251 polling stations which include 1,182 and 1,108 booths of Chalakkudy and Ernakulam respectively.

The authorities decided to set up an all-women polling station in each Assembly constituency where the majority of voters are women and will deploy women civil police officers in those booths.The EVMs have been tested and readied. The Collector said 30 buffer stocks will be made available for replacement. After the election, EVMs of Chalakkudy and Ernakulam constituencies will be kept in Kalamassery Polytechnic College and Cusat, respectively. Three-tier security comprising the Central armed police force will be in place at strong rooms to guard the EVMs till May 23.

The first-tier will be manned round-the-clock by the Central force, the second-tier will be manned by the state armed police force and the third-tier, the outermost perimeter, will be guarded by the district executive force, including local police.

The authorities also took steps to ensure Assured Minimum Facilities in polling stations including parking for persons with disabilities coming on wheelchairs or other vehicles, drinking water, toilets, ramps and shaded area considering the scorching summer heat.

As many as 131 model polling stations were set up in the district. To avoid inconvenience to voters waiting in the queue, the administration has introduced a token system, feeding room for lactating mothers and restroom at the model polling station. In view of the summer season, distribution of buttermilk to voters has been arranged in association with the hotel and restaurant association.

Number games

There are a total of 24,86,705 voters in the district, including 12,21,232 men and 12,65,458 women. There are 15 transgender voters. With 1,98,949 voters, Piravom Assembly segment has the most voters, while Ernakulam constituency has the least number of voters at 1,52,401

The previous election turnout was 73.5 per cent and 78 per cent in Chalakkudy and Ernakulam constituencies respectivelySecurity arrangements

The Collector said tight security arrangements have been made. As many as 4,179 police personnel under the leadership of 18 DySPs will be deployed. Twenty-seven Central force personnel will be on duty. The district authorities will ensure the service of 125 cops from Karnataka and Maharashtra