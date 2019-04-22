Home States Kerala

Thushar approaches EC against Rahul nomination

Thushar contends that the RO in Amethi has postponed the scrutiny of Rahul’s nomination after serious doubts were raised

Published: 22nd April 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally

Thushar Vellappally (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A day after the returning officer in Amethi postponed the scrutiny of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers, Thushar Vellappally, the NDA candidate contesting against the Gandhi scion in Wayanad constituency, approached the Kerala Chief Electoral Officer demanding a review of the decision to accept his nomination. 

In his letter, Thushar pointed out the returning officer in Amethi has postponed the scrutiny of Rahul’s nomination after serious doubts were raised about his educational qualification and citizenship. 
“I understand Shri Rahul Gandhi is not eligible to contest the Parliament Election and his nomination is to be rejected,” he said.

Thushar alleged as per the information he could gather, Rahul is not a citizen of India.
He is understood to be the director and secretary of a private British company named BACKOPS Ltd, where he is described as a British citizen in the returns filed by the company in 2005, 2006 and 2009, said Thushar.

He alleged Rahul’s affidavit does not disclose the assets and profits with regard to the UK firm. “It is said Rahul has professedly used the name Raul Vinci in his educational certificate. There is no evidence to substantiate Raul Vinci and Rahul Gandhi are the same person,” said Thushar.

He urged the CEO to obtain a sworn affidavit from Rahul to ensure he is an Indian citizen, that Rahul Gandhi and Raul Vinci are one and the same and Rahul holds only one Indian passport. He requested the CEO to postpone the election in Wayanad for at least a fortnight in view of the objections of Constitutional nature. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Earlier Dhruv Raj, an independent candidate contesting against Rahul in Amethi, had raised objections over his candidature alleging discrepancies in his affidavit regarding citizenship and educational qualification.

NDA seeks postponing of Wayanad election
Kalpetta: NDA leaders have approached Central Election Commission, State Election Commission and Wayanad District Collector, seeking to postpone the election in Wayanad constituency in the wake of the complaint filed with returning officer in Amethi seat against Gandhi’s candidature in which allegations and objections have been made about his citizenship and qualification.

The returning officer has directed to submit a reply by Rahul Gandhi by Monday. In this circumstance, the election should be postponed at least for a fortnight for conducting a free and fair poll, said NDA leaders. Complainant Dhruv Raj cited purported copies of a certificate of incorporation of a UK-registered firm in which Rahul is stated to be a British national. He had claimed that the UK company had existed for five years and would have made some profit, but that has not been disclosed in the affidavit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections NDA Congress Thushar Vellappally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp