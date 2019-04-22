WATCH | Kallada Travels assault case: Two arrested; bus confiscated by Kerala police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Maradu Police in the city on Monday arrested two staff and confiscated the bus of Kallada Travels (Suresh Kallada), a popular long-distance private bus operator, after passengers were assaulted on Sunday.

The search for the third accused Girilal continues, said the police officials.

The staff of the Kallada Travels bus, travelling to Bengaluru from Haripad in Alappuzha district on Saturday night, thrashed two passengers and forced them out of the bus early Sunday morning. The Maradu police booked three persons, all bus crew, who were identified after a mobile video of the assault went viral on social media.

"It all started when the luxury bus was broke down when it reached Haripad. The bus was stopped for over two hours and the passengers got into an argument with the driver. The passengers have intimated the police. Though the passengers were shifted to another bus and the journey was resumed, the bus halted at Vyttila in front of the office of Kallada Travels," said a police officer.

Three staff of Kallada Travels entered the bus and assaulted the young men and forced them out of the bus, he added. The incident took place around 4 am on Sunday morning.

However, the Kallada manager earlier claimed the youths used foul language after picking up a quarrel with the bus crew over the delay in arranging alternative transit. Even after repeated tries by Express, the manager of Kallada Travels could not be reached.

According to police officials, the CCTV visuals reveal that the staff of the Travels had assaulted the youths. "We see this as a grave offense and there will stringent action against the accused," said Maradu Police Station, SI Byju P Baby.

The Transport Commissioner Sudesh Kumar has sought a report regarding the incident from the Motor Vehicles Department. "As per the orders we have assigned a motor vehicle inspector to probe and submit the report of the incident. At present, there is no cancellation of the permit. Based on the report, further action will be taken," Ernakulam RTO Joy P Jose said.

Meanwhile, State Police Chief Loknath Behra through a Facebook post said that the Kerala police has confiscated the bus of Kallada Travels. "We have talked with the Transport Commissioner about the incident and further actions of temporarily suspending the services of the bus will be sorted. Directions have been given to Southern region ADGP Manoj Abraham to sent notice directing the owner of the bus company to arrive at the police station," he said.

Over the phone, the police have contacted Jacob Philip, who had posted the video of the assault on Facebook, and collected the required information. Stringent action will be taken, Behra added.

The case has been lodged against the accused under the IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or mean), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 294-B (use of obscene words).