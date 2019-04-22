Home States Kerala

Will Kozhikode turn into a pocket borough of the Congress?

The LDF has a chance to wrest back Kozhikode if it is able to convince voters that Pradeepkumar is as good as Raghavan on the development front. However, it will be a tough task.

Published: 22nd April 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

UDF Kozhikode Lok Sabha candidate MK Raghavan during his campaign at Ambalamukku at Punnasseri in Kozhikode

UDF Kozhikode Lok Sabha candidate MK Raghavan during his campaign at Ambalamukku at Punnasseri in Kozhikode | Manu R Mavelil

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

It's a prestige fight for the LDF in Kozhikode as it bids to reclaim a seat which the UDF had wrested from it 10 years ago. Sitting MP M K Raghavan's popularity has increased over the years and the LDF fears Kozhikode would become the UDF's pocket borough if it fails to win this time.

Developmental issues and a TV sting against Raghavan are the main talking points here. While both Raghavan and his challenger A Pradeepkumar, who is an MLA, play their respective achievements on the development card to the hilt, the TV expose has made the UDF go a bit on the backfoot.

Raghavan, who won in 2009 with a slender margin of 838 votes, saw his victory margin surge close to 17,000 votes in 2014. A Vijayaraghavan's defeat was a body blow for the LDF which campaigned hard to wrest back the seat. Development proved to be the trump card which Raghavan used to his advantage.

The LDF has a chance to wrest back Kozhikode if it is able to convince voters that Pradeepkumar is as good as Raghavan on the development front. However, it will be a tough task. Barring the TV sting, all factors are currently in favour of Raghavan.

