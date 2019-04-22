Will Kozhikode turn into a pocket borough of the Congress?

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

It's a prestige fight for the LDF in Kozhikode as it bids to reclaim a seat which the UDF had wrested from it 10 years ago. Sitting MP M K Raghavan's popularity has increased over the years and the LDF fears Kozhikode would become the UDF's pocket borough if it fails to win this time.

Developmental issues and a TV sting against Raghavan are the main talking points here. While both Raghavan and his challenger A Pradeepkumar, who is an MLA, play their respective achievements on the development card to the hilt, the TV expose has made the UDF go a bit on the backfoot.

Raghavan, who won in 2009 with a slender margin of 838 votes, saw his victory margin surge close to 17,000 votes in 2014. A Vijayaraghavan's defeat was a body blow for the LDF which campaigned hard to wrest back the seat. Development proved to be the trump card which Raghavan used to his advantage.

The LDF has a chance to wrest back Kozhikode if it is able to convince voters that Pradeepkumar is as good as Raghavan on the development front. However, it will be a tough task. Barring the TV sting, all factors are currently in favour of Raghavan.