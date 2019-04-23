All you need to know

With campaigning now entering the last lap, Express takes stock of victory prospects of major contenders in each of the 20 LS seats. We begin by deconstructing the poll math from Kasargod to Thrissur, accounting for half the seats up for grabs
A LOOK BACK
2014: P Karunakaran
CPM, Margin: 6,921
2009: P Karunakaran CPM, Margin: 64,427
Nayanar tasted defeat from Kasargod
The Congress won the constituency for the first time in 1971, when 26-year-old Kadannappally Ramachandran defeated E K Nayanar by 28,404 votes.
CPM’s Magic
Kutty of Kannur
In 1999, A P Abdullakkutty had emerged as the giant killer for CPM by defeating Mullappally Ramachandran by 10,247 votes.
The winning streak
Mullappally registered the first of his five consecutive victories from the constituency in 1984.
A LOOK BACK
2014: P K Sreemathi,CPM. Margin: 6,5662009: K Sudhakaran,INC. Margin: 43,151
A LOOK BACK
2014: M B Rajesh CPM: Margin: 1,05,300
2009: M B Rajesh CPM: Margin: 1,820
A LOOK BACK
2014: P K Biju, CPM.
Margin: 37,312 votes
2009: P K Biju, CPM.
Margin: 20,960 votes
At a glance
Total voters: 2,60,63,886
Female 1,34,61,225
Third Gender: 161
Male 1,26,02,500
ponnani A LOOK BACK
2014: E T Mohammed Basheer IUML, Margin: 25,410
2009: E T Mohammed Basheer IUML, Margin: 82,684
A League bastion since 1977
Since 1977, IUML has been enjoying a cakewalk in Ponnani. The Muslim-dominant constituency was Left lenient in the 1962, 1967 and 1971 general elections.
thrissur CPI stronghold
Since 1951, Thrissur has favoured CPI candidates 10 times. CPI stalwart V V Raghavan sprang a surprise as he defeated K Karunakaran in 1996 by a slender margin of 1,480 votes.
A LOOK BACK
2014: C N Jayadevan, CPI. Margin: 38,227
2009: P C Chacko, INC. Margin: 25,151
How swapping cost Congress
It was the exchange of seats between Thrissur MP P C Chacko and Chalakudy MP K P Dhanapalan that cost the Congress dear in 2014. This led to confusion among the party rank and file resulting in both the candidates biting the dust.
Malappuram A LOOK BACK
2017: P K Kunhalikutty IUML – Margin: 1,71,038
2014: E Ahammed
IUML – Margin : 1,94,739
Alathur A LOOK BACK
Palakkad A LOOK BACK
