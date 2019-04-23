All you need to know

By Express News Service

With campaigning now entering the last lap, Express takes stock of victory prospects of major contenders in each of the 20 LS seats. We begin by deconstructing the poll math from Kasargod to Thrissur, accounting for half the seats up for grabs

A LOOK BACK

2014: P Karunakaran

CPM, Margin: 6,921

2009: P Karunakaran CPM, Margin: 64,427

Nayanar tasted defeat from Kasargod

The Congress won the constituency for the first time in 1971, when 26-year-old Kadannappally Ramachandran defeated E K Nayanar by 28,404 votes.

CPM’s Magic

Kutty of Kannur

In 1999, A P Abdullakkutty had emerged as the giant killer for CPM by defeating Mullappally Ramachandran by 10,247 votes.

The winning streak

Mullappally registered the first of his five consecutive victories from the constituency in 1984.

A LOOK BACK

2014: P K Sreemathi,CPM. Margin: 6,5662009: K Sudhakaran,INC. Margin: 43,151

A LOOK BACK

2014: M B Rajesh CPM: Margin: 1,05,300

2009: M B Rajesh CPM: Margin: 1,820



A LOOK BACK

2014: P K Biju, CPM.

Margin: 37,312 votes

2009: P K Biju, CPM.

Margin: 20,960 votes

At a glance

Total voters: 2,60,63,886

Female 1,34,61,225

Third Gender: 161

Male 1,26,02,500

ponnani A LOOK BACK

2014: E T Mohammed Basheer IUML, Margin: 25,410

2009: E T Mohammed Basheer IUML, Margin: 82,684

A League bastion since 1977

Since 1977, IUML has been enjoying a cakewalk in Ponnani. The Muslim-dominant constituency was Left lenient in the 1962, 1967 and 1971 general elections.

thrissur CPI stronghold

Since 1951, Thrissur has favoured CPI candidates 10 times. CPI stalwart V V Raghavan sprang a surprise as he defeated K Karunakaran in 1996 by a slender margin of 1,480 votes.

A LOOK BACK

2014: C N Jayadevan, CPI. Margin: 38,227

2009: P C Chacko, INC. Margin: 25,151

How swapping cost Congress

It was the exchange of seats between Thrissur MP P C Chacko and Chalakudy MP K P Dhanapalan that cost the Congress dear in 2014. This led to confusion among the party rank and file resulting in both the candidates biting the dust.



Malappuram A LOOK BACK

2017: P K Kunhalikutty IUML – Margin: 1,71,038

2014: E Ahammed

IUML – Margin : 1,94,739

