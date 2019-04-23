Amid fear of violence, Loknath Behera sends out a stern warning

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stringent action will be taken against those who assemble with an intention to disrupt elections and create violence, said state police chief Loknath Behera.

He said maximum security has been provided in all the polling booths to ensure fair and transparent conduct of elections. Behera said special teams will be deployed to record videos from troublesome areas where the normal surveillance using cameras is not possible. Police officers will conduct patrolling on two-wheelers in areas which are remote and difficult to access. As per the police, there are 3,567 sensitive booths and 68 remote booths in the state.To provide assistance to women voters, more than 3,500 women officers have been deployed on election duty.

The usual facility will be put in place to deal with non-election complaints. The senior officers have been directed to be prepared to deal with extraordinary situations. About 58,000 cops led by 240 DySPs will be fielded by Kerala Police for election duties. Besides, central forces, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka police and special police officers recruited from the state under the relevant clauses of Kerala Police Act will be on the ground.

Sale of tobacco products banned near booth premises

T’Puram : The Kerala Chief Electoral Officer has banned the sale of tobacco products within a radius of 100 metres from the designated polling booths. An intimation in this regard was forwarded to the respective presiding officers. The decision was taken based on the request from the Directorate of Health Services. “A majority of the polling booths have been set up at educational institutions. Though the sale of tobacco products and liquor has been banned within a radius of 100 metres from educational institutions, but considering the people turn out at the polling stations it is doubted vendors might bring tobacco products for sale,” said Dr R L Saritha, DHS. According to her, it is in this backdrop that the said request was given to the CEO. The cooperation of political parties and public has also been sought in this matter.