Close to 25 lakh voters to exercise franchise in Ernakulam dist today

KOCHI: A total of 24,86,705 voters from two Lok Sabha constituencies in Ernakulam district are likely to exercise their franchise on Tuesday. Election officials said they have made all arrangements to conduct a fair election in the district.

Officials concerned said they have made all the necessary arrangements in the booths including basic amenities like drinking water, electricity and toilet facilities.

In 2014, the poll percentage in Ernakulam district was 73.59, while in 2009, it was 72.78 per cent. If we go by the average poll percentage of the district (72.69 per cent), it is expected that a minimum of 18,07,585 people will vote on Tuesday.

The total number of voters in Ernakulam Loka Sabha constituency is 12,09,440 while in Chalakkudy constituency, the total number of voters is 11,85,268. The poll percentage of Ernakulam constituency in 2014 and 2009 stood at 68.86 per cent and 72.78 per cent, respectively. The average voter turn out expected this year is 70.82 per cent.

The polling materials to the 162 polling stations in Tripunithura Assembly constituency were distributed from the Maharaja’s College. The officers along with poll materials including VVPAT machines, control units and ballot units were transported in separate vehicles to various polling stations. There will be three poll officers and one presiding officer in every polling station.