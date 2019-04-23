Home States Kerala

EC state-wide raids net Rs 6.98 crore

Poll officers have seized a total of Rs 6.98 crore in hard cash during raids conducted in the state  as part of efforts to ensure free and fair elections.

The EC’s total haul from the state, which includes liquor, drugs/narcotics and precious metals, is valued at Rs 32.24 crore.  But the seizure from the state pales into insignificance compared to that effected from other states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

According to the EC, Tamil Nadu topped the chart in terms of cash seizures at Rs 214.76 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh (Rs 137.27 crore), Telangana (Rs 68.82 crore), Maharashtra (Rs  46.62 crore) and Delhi- NCR (Rs 33.12 crore).

The total cash seizures from across the country stood at Rs  730.35 crore as on Monday. The total value of the seizures, which also includes freebies, liquor, precious metals (gold etc), from across the country stood at Rs 3,119.17 crore. The seizure from Kerala accounts for a mere 1.03 per cent.

Gujarat topped the list in terms of the value of drugs/narcotics seized at Rs 524.34 crore whereas for Kerala the figure stood at Rs 21.54 crore. Regarding the liquor seized, Uttar Pradesh saw the highest seizure of 15.07 lakh litres worth Rs 41.64 crore.

In terms of seizure of precious metals also, Tamil Nadu had the dubious distinction of topping the chart at Rs  708.69 crore. Uttar Pradesh, where precious metals worth Rs 71.57 crore were seized, stands a distant second.

