Five-member gang nabbed for duping financiers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pallikkal police arrested a five-member gang involved in pawning spurious gold ornaments and conning huge amounts of money from private financiers here on Monday.

Based on a tipoff received by the District Rural police chief B Asokan, the police arrested Raheem, 30, of Mathira, Navas aka Bahadur, 55, of Pallikkal, Alifudeen, 59, of Pallikkal, Aslam, 20, of Madavoor, and Akbar, 20, of Madavoor. The group led by Raheem pawned ornaments made of fake gold and conned several lakhs from two financing firms in Pallikkal and Pakalkkuri. Since the ornaments were made using spurious gold their authenticity wasn’t doubted.