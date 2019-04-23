Kochi Police issue five-point directive

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the attack by inter-state bus employees on passengers at Maradu recently, Kochi City Police on Monday came out with strict instruction to all the inter-state private bus operators based in the city. A five-point directive was issued by the office of City Police Commissioner S Surendran.

It has been made mandatory that any bus employee should be recruited only after obtaining a police clearance certificate from the concerned police station. The existing employees should also obtain police clearance certificates.

The names, addresses and mobile phone numbers of the bus employees should be displayed and should be written inside the bus legibly. All the bus operators including interstate bus operators should provide the address of their offices, service sheds and regular boarding points and details of all the employees who work at offices and in the buses at City Police Commissioner office before April 25.

City Police Commissioner has directed strict action against the employees against whom complaints of misbehaviour have been lodged by the public. The owner of the bus will be responsible for all the complaints raised by the passengers. Any complaints against city buses and interstate buses can be directly lodged by the City Police Commissioner office.