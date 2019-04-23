Home States Kerala

Police register case against M K Raghavan

According to the Nadakkavu police, the case has been registered under Section 171E (punishment for bribery) of the Indian Penal Code and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

M K Raghavan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The city police on Monday registered a case against Kozhikode MP and UDF candidate M K Raghavan in connection with the bribery allegations against him which surfaced in a sting operation by a television channel.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera received a legal opinion from the Director General of Prosecution on Saturday to register a case against Raghavan in connection with the television video clipping purportedly showing him negotiating a bribe for facilitating land acquisition for a real estate company.With the case being registered, the visuals will now be sent for forensic examination, an officer said.

‘Case on the eve of polls won’t weaken me’

Kozhikode: UDF candidate in Kozhikode M K Raghavan on Monday said CPM’s attempts to weaken him, by registering a case on the eve of polls, would not succeed. Raghavan was reacting to the bribery case registered against him by the police on the basis of a TV sting expose. “The people of Kozhikode will give a befitting reply to this on the polling day,” Raghavan told reporters. The Congress leader said the CPM and the LDF have unleashed a vilification campaign against him for the last one and a half months, violating all election rules. “If the CPM thinks they can win the election through such unfair means, they are mistaken,” he added.

TAGS
M K Raghavan bribery allegations

