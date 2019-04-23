Police register case against M K Raghavan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The city police on Monday registered a case against Kozhikode MP and UDF candidate M K Raghavan in connection with the bribery allegations against him which surfaced in a sting operation by a television channel.

According to the Nadakkavu police, the case has been registered under Section 171E (punishment for bribery) of the Indian Penal Code and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera received a legal opinion from the Director General of Prosecution on Saturday to register a case against Raghavan in connection with the television video clipping purportedly showing him negotiating a bribe for facilitating land acquisition for a real estate company.With the case being registered, the visuals will now be sent for forensic examination, an officer said.

‘Case on the eve of polls won’t weaken me’

Kozhikode: UDF candidate in Kozhikode M K Raghavan on Monday said CPM’s attempts to weaken him, by registering a case on the eve of polls, would not succeed. Raghavan was reacting to the bribery case registered against him by the police on the basis of a TV sting expose. “The people of Kozhikode will give a befitting reply to this on the polling day,” Raghavan told reporters. The Congress leader said the CPM and the LDF have unleashed a vilification campaign against him for the last one and a half months, violating all election rules. “If the CPM thinks they can win the election through such unfair means, they are mistaken,” he added.