Poll bytes

By Express News Service

Offering made for PM, Shah and NDA candidates

Malappuram: During the silent campaign on Monday, BJP workers in the district offered ‘Muttarukkal Vazhipadu’ at Sree Kadampuzha Bhagavathy temple ihere seeking blessings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah and NDA candidates in the state. ‘Muttarukkal’ is one of the main offerings of this famous temple and it is believed the offering will help devotees overcome ‘Muttu’ (obstacles). BJP district committee members had provided the details for the offering with names and birth stars of PM Modi, Amit Shah and of NDA candidates around 6am on Monday. For the Prime Minister, ‘Muttarukkal’ was offered in his Malayalam birth star ‘Anizham’ and for Amit Shah in his birth star ‘Bharani’ and so for the candidates in their respective birth stars.

Plea against Teeka Ram Meena

Kochi: BJP leader on Monday approached the Chief Election Commission of India seeking action against Teeka Ram Meena, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala for publishing his photo in the election commission’s advertisement. In his petition, Krishnadas P Nair stated that the publication of photographs of a public servant as part of the advertisement is in violation of Central Civil Services (Conduct) rules. As per the law laid down by the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued guidelines in 2015 stating that photographs of a public servant using public money for any cause is illegal.

UDF, BJP spreading lies: Kodiyeri

T’Puram: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said the UDF and BJP were spreading lies on the poll campaign finale on Sunday. “The false allegations included stone pelting against UDF candidate in Alathur and blocking Congress leader A K Antony’s road show at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram. But the reality was exposed soon,” he said. Kodiyeri said stones were pelted by the Congress workers at Alathur. The UDF candidate got admitted to a hospital to falsely frame the LDF, he said. Kodiyeri flayed Congress leader Antony for spreading lies to create misunderstanding among voters.