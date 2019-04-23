Security beefed up for polling day

KOCHI: Kochi City Police on Monday stated in a press release that all security arrangements are in place to ensure fearlessly citizens cast their votes in its limits. City Police Commissioner S Surendran visited sensitive booths and evaluated security arrangements before the polling day.S Surendran said all security arrangements are in place at the 733 polling stations in Kochi city.As many as 46 patrolling units have been formed to monitor 37 regions in the city. For security and patrolling activities, 25 DySPs, 40 circle inspectors, 200 sub inspectors, 2500 civil police officers, 205 home guards and 365 special police officers are deployed since Monday.
