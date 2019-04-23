Home States Kerala

Suresh Gopi calls on Mohanlal

When asked whether he will cast vote on Tuesday, Mohanlal said let that remain a suspense.

Published: 23rd April 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Gopi,who is the NDA candidate in Thrissur constituency, calls on actor Mohanlal at the latter’s residence at Elamakkara in Kochi on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Thrissur candidate and actor Suresh Gopi met superstar Mohanlal at the latter’s residence at Elamakkara in Kochi on Monday. Later Suresh Gopi told reporters that the meeting was purely personal and there is no need to give any political angle to it.  “When I began my career in Mollywood, both Mohanlal and Mammootty helped me a lot.

While doing the movie ‘Rajavinte Makan’, I got closer to Lal (Mohanlal). Our friendship began at that moment. Hence I came to seek his blessings,” said Suresh Gopi. Suresh Gopi spend nearly half an hour with Mohanlal and had a chit chat with him. Later, he gifted a ponnada to Mohanlal, “I am wishing Suresh Gopi all the best. He is from a film fraternity and a good friend of mine,” said Mohanlal. the actor said though he is residing at Kochi, his vote is in Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

When asked whether he will cast vote on Tuesday, Mohanlal said let that remain suspense. Mohanlal was the most-sought-after high-profile personality on Monday even though he does not have a vote in the Ernakulam constituency. CPM’s Ernakulam candidate P Rajeev and NDA’s Alphons Kannanthanam visited his house in Kochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Gopi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Mohanlal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp