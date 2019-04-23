Suresh Gopi calls on Mohanlal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Thrissur candidate and actor Suresh Gopi met superstar Mohanlal at the latter’s residence at Elamakkara in Kochi on Monday. Later Suresh Gopi told reporters that the meeting was purely personal and there is no need to give any political angle to it. “When I began my career in Mollywood, both Mohanlal and Mammootty helped me a lot.

While doing the movie ‘Rajavinte Makan’, I got closer to Lal (Mohanlal). Our friendship began at that moment. Hence I came to seek his blessings,” said Suresh Gopi. Suresh Gopi spend nearly half an hour with Mohanlal and had a chit chat with him. Later, he gifted a ponnada to Mohanlal, “I am wishing Suresh Gopi all the best. He is from a film fraternity and a good friend of mine,” said Mohanlal. the actor said though he is residing at Kochi, his vote is in Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

When asked whether he will cast vote on Tuesday, Mohanlal said let that remain suspense. Mohanlal was the most-sought-after high-profile personality on Monday even though he does not have a vote in the Ernakulam constituency. CPM’s Ernakulam candidate P Rajeev and NDA’s Alphons Kannanthanam visited his house in Kochi.