Home States Kerala

Youth arrested for 'false' complaint about EVM in Kerala

A test voting was held in the presence of the presiding officer and polling agents which showed the complaint was false.

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 21-year-old man was arrested after his complaint of EVM malfunction in a booth where he cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections here Tuesday turned out to be false, police said.

Ebin Babu was arrested after a case was registered against him under IPC section 177 (furnishing false information) as a test voting conducted by polling officials proved his complaint to be false.

He was, however, released later on "station bail", police said.

Babu complained to polling officials that while he cast his vote for a particular candidate, the VVPAT showed it got registered for another.

ALSO READ: After long wait, Cardinal George Alencherry leaves without casting vote

A test voting was held in the presence of the presiding officer and polling agents which showed the complaint was false.

Election officials said he was handed over to the police for further action in view of increasing false complaints and allegations about voting machines, a move that drew criticism from opposition Congress.

The polling officials at the booths have been directed to collect complaints in writing, they added.

"The presiding officer allowed Ebin to cast the test vote as per the Election Rules 1961 in the presence of polling officials and agents.

ALSO READ: Polling comes to an end in Kerala, state records 73.06 per cent voter turnout 

"As the test voting proved the allegation was false, he was handed over to the police," District Collector K Vasuki, who is the District Election Officer, said.

Polling was held in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Glitches in EVMs in some polling booths have been reported in the initial hours of voting in Cherthala in Alappuzha district and Kovalam in the state capital.

However, state Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena dismissed the reports of widespread technical issues in the voting machines and said only isolated cases were reported.

"The technical glitches of the sensitive voting machines is nothing new...there were rains in many places last night and the issues could have been due to that," he said.

The respective district collectors have been instructed to rectify the issues, he said adding there was no need for any anxiety.

Criticising the EC's decision to register a case against the voter, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala said such steps should be taken only after a detailed examination.

He also said the Commision's action against complainants cannot be accepted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala EVM Kerala EVM false complaint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp