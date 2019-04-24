Carelessness: Several persons miss their vote due to lack of voter id

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Several voters in the state missed their vote only due to carelessness.

Those who failed to take a valid ID card were prevented from casting their vote. Since the Election Commission issued a voting slip, several misinterpreted it as an identity proof to cast their votes. “The BLO who gave the slip told me the voter slip is enough to cast my vote. So I didn’t take any ID cards in my hand. I came to know this matter when I entered the polling booth. It was around 5.30 pm I went to cast my vote, so I didn’t have the time to go and take my ID card from my home,” said a voter.