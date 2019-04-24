Home States Kerala

Increased turnout: All three fronts confident of win in Kerala

All three fronts are confident that the increased voter turnout will favour them. 

Published: 24th April 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  All three fronts are confident that the increased voter turnout will favour them. “In the 2016 Assembly polls too, there was an increase in turnout. We’ve no concerns about the increase in poll percentage. It’s the result of wide campaigning by the three fronts,” CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told Express.

“The percentage of votes (around 42) that the Left front polled last time would go up. The results are going to be similar to that of the last Assembly polls,” said Kodiyeri. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the higher turnout in most constituencies reflects the people’s wish to have a secular government at the Centre.

“People have rejected the BJP-RSS agenda of communal polarisation in the state. Similarly, the voters have recorded their dissent towards the CPM’s political violence and administrative failure,” said Chennithala. The NDA is confident the rise in turnout, especially in the four constituencies where there was intense triangular fight was on, will lead to increased vote share for the party.

“Unlike previous elections, this time the BJP had set the agenda and both the Left and United fronts were struggling to resist us. We’re confident NDA will winning a number of seats in addition to doubling vote share,” said BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General Elections 2019 Lok sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 CPM NDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp