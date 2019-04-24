Increased turnout: All three fronts confident of win in Kerala

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All three fronts are confident that the increased voter turnout will favour them. “In the 2016 Assembly polls too, there was an increase in turnout. We’ve no concerns about the increase in poll percentage. It’s the result of wide campaigning by the three fronts,” CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told Express.

“The percentage of votes (around 42) that the Left front polled last time would go up. The results are going to be similar to that of the last Assembly polls,” said Kodiyeri. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the higher turnout in most constituencies reflects the people’s wish to have a secular government at the Centre.

“People have rejected the BJP-RSS agenda of communal polarisation in the state. Similarly, the voters have recorded their dissent towards the CPM’s political violence and administrative failure,” said Chennithala. The NDA is confident the rise in turnout, especially in the four constituencies where there was intense triangular fight was on, will lead to increased vote share for the party.

“Unlike previous elections, this time the BJP had set the agenda and both the Left and United fronts were struggling to resist us. We’re confident NDA will winning a number of seats in addition to doubling vote share,” said BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai.