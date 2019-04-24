Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan loses cool, shouts at journos over query on voter turnout in LS polls

24th April 2019

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Wednesday lost his composure and asked media persons to "keep away" as they approached him seeking his view on the higher voter turnout in the Lok Sabha polls held in the state.

The Chief Minister's 'rude' reaction came this morning when he was stepping out of the Government Guest House here.

"Maari nilkku angottu" (Keep away), the Chief Minister, in an agitated mood, shouted at the media persons when they approached him for his version of record polling in the last three decades in the general elections.

Kerala witnessed a heavy polling of 77.68 per cent, the highest in 30 years, in the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, where the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF put up a fierce fight to garner maximum seats.

The strength of the electorate is 2.61 crore.

 

