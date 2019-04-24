General public more anxious about results than politicians, says Psychologists

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Now that the much-awaited polling is over, a long wait of 30 days is on as the results to the Lok Sabha polls will be announced only on May 23. Psychologists say the candidates and politicians will be able to cope with anxiety and stress waiting for 30 days but the general public will be more anxious about the outcome of the polls.

Elections are all about people’s participation and how they decide to cast their vote on a candidate/political party evaluating various factors. Already people are unhappy over the general elections schedule which forced them to be in waiting for 30 days to know the results. Psychologist Dr C J John said more than the candidates, it’s the people who would be anxious to know the results. “Politicians are much more seasoned and they have been handling this sort of uncertainty right through their political career.

The busy nature of their schedule keeps them occupied. Of course, they will be concerned about the outcome of the results but they know how to handle it. Whereas the general public and close associates of the candidates will be more anxious and they will keep on thinking about the outcome of the polls,” he said.

Another psychologist Dr Dileep Varkey said three days from now, the candidates would carry on with their routine lifestyle. “They will be concerned, but the intensity of their anxiety will gradually decline and will peak only three days before the announcement of results,” he said. LDF candidate for Ernakulam constituency P Rajeev said “now it’s a long wait for the results. It would have been good if there wasn’t this long gap. However, candidates can make use of this gap for taking rest.”