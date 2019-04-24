Kerala records 10 deaths on poll day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 10 deaths have been reported from various locations in the state while polling for the 20 Lok Sabha seats. Two polling officers also collapsed while on duty and have been shifted to hospital. A local leader of the Indian Union Muslim League collapsed and died during election-related works at a polling booth in Thalassery Assembly constituency. A K Musthafa, 52, died at Islamia LP School, Thalassery.

Two deaths were reported in Kannur constituency. Mudoli Vijayi, a 65-year-old woman, collapsed and died while standing in the queue at the polling booth in Vadakara. Venugopal Marar, a Taliparamba native, collapsed while on his way to home after casting his vote at a polling booth in Kannur. Though he was taken to a hospital, he could not be saved. Balan, 64, from Adivasi Colony in Wayanad collapsed on his way to the polling booth. In another incident Prabhakaran, 74, of Peringathampallil house at Mavelikkara, died after collapsing in a polling booth.

ALSO READ | Kerala Lok Sabha elections | Over 73% voter turnout in state, 9 collapse and die

In Kollam constituency, a 63-year-old man, identified as Mani, could not find his name in the voter’s list and was discussing the same with the polling officials at the Kilikollur LP School in Eravipuram constituency when he fainted. He later died while being taken to hospital.

Thressyakkutti, 87, from Parappuram fainted in a booth near Kalady from where she was taken to a private hospital in Kanjoor where she was declared brought dead. Chacko Mathai, 86, from Pezhumpara near Ranni in Pathanamthitta constituency died as he entered the polling booth. K R Baburaj, a Pulloor native, collapsed and died while he was going to cast his vote in Kasargod. Palakkad Vadavannoor native Malayambalath Mehabooba also died at the polling booth.