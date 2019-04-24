Home States Kerala

Train traffic regulation due to dismantling of RoB

There will be major changes in the pattern of traffic services due to the proposed dismantling of road-over-bridge in Kottayam yard (station limits) on Saturday.

KOCHI:  There will be major changes in the pattern of traffic services due to the proposed dismantling of road-over-bridge in Kottayam yard (station limits) on Saturday.

Full Cancellation
The following MEMU/Passenger trains will be fully cancelled on Saturday.
● Train No 66308  Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU via Kottayam.
● Train No 66302  Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU via Alappuzha.
● Train No 66303  Ernakulam-Kollam MEMU via Alappuzha.
●     Train No 56385  Ernakulam-Kottayam passenger.
●     Train No 56390  Kottayam-Ernakulam passenger.
●     Train No 56387  Ernakulam-Kayamkulam passenger via Kottayam.
●    Train No 56388  Kayamkulam-Ernakulam passenger via Kottayam.
●    Train No 56380  Kayamkulam-Ernakulam passenger via Kottayam.
●    Train No 56303  Ernakulam-Alappuzha passenger.
●     Train No 56381  Ernakulam-Kayamkulam passenger via Alappuzha.
●     Train No 56382  Kayamkulam-Ernakulam passenger via Alappuzha.
●    Train No 56301  Alappuzha-Kollam Passenger.

Partial Cancellation
The following passenger and express trains will be partially cancelled on Saturday.
●Train No 56365  Guruvayur-Punalur Passenger will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Town and Punalur.
●Train No 56366  Punalur-Guruvayur Passenger will be partially cancelled between Punalur and Ernakulam Town.
●Train No 16307 Alappuzha-Kannur Express will be partially cancelled between Alappuzha-Ernakulam Jn.
●Train No 16308 Kannur-Alappuzha Express will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn-Alappuzha.

Train Diversion via Alappuzha
On Saturday, the following train services will be diverted between Kayamkulam Jn and Ernakulam, to run via Alappuzha skipping its scheduled stoppages at Mavelikara, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Changanassery, Kottayam, Ettumanur, Vaikom Road, Piravam Road and Tripunithura(in both directions). These diverted trains will be provided additional temporary stoppage at Ernakulam Jn(5 minutes),  Alappuzha (2 minutes.),  Cherthala(1 minute) and Haripad(1 minute) for the convenience of reserved passengers.

●  Train No 16650 Nagercoil-Mangalore Parasuram Express.
●    Train No 17229 Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Express.
●    Train No 16382 Kanniyakumari-Mumbai CSMT Express.
●   Train No 12625 Thiruvananthapuram-NewDelhi Kerala Express.
●     Train No 16525 Kanniyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Island Express.
●    Train No 12081 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi Express.
●    Train No 12626 NewDelhi-Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express.
●  Train No 17230 Hyderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Sabari Express.
●      Train No 16649 Mangalore-Nagercoil Parasuram Express.
●    Train No 12201 Lokmanyatilak-Kochuveli Garibrath Express.

Train Regulation
Train No 12624 Thiruvananthapuram- MGR Chennai Central Mail will be regulated for 45 minutes at Kottayam Station on Saturday.

