Train traffic regulation due to dismantling of RoB

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There will be major changes in the pattern of traffic services due to the proposed dismantling of road-over-bridge in Kottayam yard (station limits) on Saturday.

Full Cancellation

The following MEMU/Passenger trains will be fully cancelled on Saturday.

● Train No 66308 Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU via Kottayam.

● Train No 66302 Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU via Alappuzha.

● Train No 66303 Ernakulam-Kollam MEMU via Alappuzha.

● Train No 56385 Ernakulam-Kottayam passenger.

● Train No 56390 Kottayam-Ernakulam passenger.

● Train No 56387 Ernakulam-Kayamkulam passenger via Kottayam.

● Train No 56388 Kayamkulam-Ernakulam passenger via Kottayam.

● Train No 56380 Kayamkulam-Ernakulam passenger via Kottayam.

● Train No 56303 Ernakulam-Alappuzha passenger.

● Train No 56381 Ernakulam-Kayamkulam passenger via Alappuzha.

● Train No 56382 Kayamkulam-Ernakulam passenger via Alappuzha.

● Train No 56301 Alappuzha-Kollam Passenger.

Partial Cancellation

The following passenger and express trains will be partially cancelled on Saturday.

●Train No 56365 Guruvayur-Punalur Passenger will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Town and Punalur.

●Train No 56366 Punalur-Guruvayur Passenger will be partially cancelled between Punalur and Ernakulam Town.

●Train No 16307 Alappuzha-Kannur Express will be partially cancelled between Alappuzha-Ernakulam Jn.

●Train No 16308 Kannur-Alappuzha Express will be partially cancelled between Ernakulam Jn-Alappuzha.

Train Diversion via Alappuzha

On Saturday, the following train services will be diverted between Kayamkulam Jn and Ernakulam, to run via Alappuzha skipping its scheduled stoppages at Mavelikara, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Changanassery, Kottayam, Ettumanur, Vaikom Road, Piravam Road and Tripunithura(in both directions). These diverted trains will be provided additional temporary stoppage at Ernakulam Jn(5 minutes), Alappuzha (2 minutes.), Cherthala(1 minute) and Haripad(1 minute) for the convenience of reserved passengers.

● Train No 16650 Nagercoil-Mangalore Parasuram Express.

● Train No 17229 Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Express.

● Train No 16382 Kanniyakumari-Mumbai CSMT Express.

● Train No 12625 Thiruvananthapuram-NewDelhi Kerala Express.

● Train No 16525 Kanniyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Island Express.

● Train No 12081 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi Express.

● Train No 12626 NewDelhi-Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express.

● Train No 17230 Hyderabad-Thiruvananthapuram Sabari Express.

● Train No 16649 Mangalore-Nagercoil Parasuram Express.

● Train No 12201 Lokmanyatilak-Kochuveli Garibrath Express.

Train Regulation

Train No 12624 Thiruvananthapuram- MGR Chennai Central Mail will be regulated for 45 minutes at Kottayam Station on Saturday.