Trial of Kevin murder case to begin today

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Marking the commencement of the final trial of Kevin P Joseph, who was abducted and murdered by fiancee Neenu Chacko’s brother Shanu and gang, first witness Aneesh will be examined at the Principal Sessions court here on Wednesday.

Sessions Judge C Jayachandran will preside over the hearing from April 24 to June 6, according to the schedule. The Additional Sessions court earlier, had directed the fast-tracking of the trial and completion of the proceedings within 6 months time.

According to prosecution, a gang led by Shanu Chacko abducted Kevin from his residence at Gandhi Nagar to Thenmala on the night of May 28, 2018 and chased him to a stream in Chaliyakkara with the intention of killing him. There are 14 accused persons in the case.