Home States Kerala

VVPAT delays voting procedures in Kochi

In almost all the booths, the voters had to wait more than one hour to cast their vote.

Published: 24th April 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Swati and Senha, of Mattanchery, click a selfie to celebrate the former’s first step to being a ‘confirmed citizen’ | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The VVPAT which was designed to detect possible election fraud or malfunction, and also to provide a means to audit the stored electronic results, it irked several voters who complained about the delay which was caused by the machines. According to them, the voting procedures were delayed mainly because of the VVPAT machines. 

In almost all the booths, the voters had to wait more than one hour to cast their vote.

“Normally, a voter needs a minimum of 2-3 minutes to complete the voting procedures. But with the induction of VVPAT, additional one minute has been added into it. Altogether it takes almost four minutes for a voter to come out from the polling station. Though the VVPAT is to restrict malfunction it created a lot of issues for the voters as they waited more than one and a half hours to cast their vote,” said Gangadharan, a voter under Ernakulam HPC.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha elections: Clear message in record polling; women voters keep all guessing

“The printout display time can be reduced to 2-3 seconds. Since the purpose of the same is to detect malfunction and fraud there is no need for it to display for 7 seconds,” said a polling officer who didn’t want to reveal his name.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VVPAT EVMs General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp