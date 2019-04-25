Home States Kerala

Case registered against Kerala BJP chief Sreedharan Pillai: Police tells High Court

The submission was made on a petition filed by CPM leader V Sivankutty seeking a directive to the State Police Chief to register a case against Pillai. 

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai (File photo| EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

KOCHI: The state police on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that a criminal case has been registered against the BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai for allegedly making a hate speech against the Muslim community at an election campaign for BJP candidate at Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. Meanwhile, the court issued a notice to Sreedharan Pillai.

The cases were registered for the offences under Section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and section 298 (uttering, words, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC).

