District administration recommends repolling at Kadungallur

The Ernakulam District Collector has sent a report to Election Commission, recommending a repoll at eastern Kadungallur in Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency.

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Collector has sent a report to Election Commission, recommending a repoll at eastern Kadungallur in Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency.  The District Collector, who is also the returning officer, has sent the report for conducting the repoll at Booth number 83, which is under the Kalamassery Assembly constituency.  The report was sent in the wake of a difference in votes in EVMs.

As per the register, the total votes polled in the booth was 716. However, while inspecting the machine after the completion of the voting, it was found a total of 758 votes were recorded. There was a mismatch of 42 votes. The District Collector, along with technical experts visited the spot and assessed the situation. The booth agents of various political parties also requested a repoll and submitted applications. “We have recommended a repolling at booth number 83 in Kalamassery constituency to the Election Commission. 

