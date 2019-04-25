Home States Kerala

Kozhikode, Vadakara voters assert themselves

A comparison of the latest voter turnout with the figures of the previous three general elections shows the polling percentage increasing at a steady pace.

Published: 25th April 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

A 75-year-old voter poses post casting her vote in Kerala. (Photo| A Sanesh/ EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Is the surge in voter turnout, compared to the previous two Lok Sabha elections in Kozhikode and Vadakara, the sign of strong undercurrents in both the constituencies? While the major fronts - LDF, UDF and the NDA- interpret the higher voter turnout as their respective advantage, it’s clear even the silent voters in Kozhikode and Vadakara have spoken firmly through the ballot this time.

A comparison of the latest voter turnout with the figures of the previous three general elections shows the polling percentage increasing at a steady pace. Though Kozhikode trailed  Vadakara by almost five per cent in 2004 and 2009 in terms of voter turnout, the difference came down in 2014 and it narrowed down further in the just-held election. 

The winning pattern too shows similarities in both constituencies. In 2004, when low voter turnout of 70.39 and 75.83 were recorded in Kozhikode and Vadakara, respectively, it was advantage LDF. When the polling percentage surged in the subsequent elections, the UDF won in both the constituencies.  

The LDF camp attributes the higher voter turnout to its success in mobilising its entire cadre and also Left supporters and sympathisers casting the ballot. The UDF, on the other hand sees it mainly as a reflection of people’s mandate against the outgoing BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre. The UDF and NDA also see the increased turnout as the voters’ anger towards the LDF Government’s ‘mishandling’ of the Sabarimala episode. In Vadakara, both the UDF and the NDA interpret the high polling percentage also to the voters’ resentment at ‘murder politics’ and  P Jayarajan’s candidature.

Meanwhile, political analysts attribute a strong-three cornered fight as the reason for the increased turnout. “This election saw one of the strongest campaigns in terms of issues and even neutral voters have been influenced by the three major fronts. Each front has mobilised its supporters to the maximum and even apolitical voters have turned up to cast their votes,” opined K S Pavithran, former head of the Department of Politics, University of Calicut. “However, it is tough to forecast which front will gain the most from the surge in votes as many complex issues are involved,” he added. 

In Vadakara, the higher turnout could prove advantageous to the UDF than the  LDF. “The LDF may have mobilised its party cadre and supporters like never before in Vadakara. However, majority of the silent voters who flocked to the polling booths this time would have given a mandate against political violence,” Pavithran said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp