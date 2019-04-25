Home States Kerala

University lecturer moves Cyber Cell against online abuse for sharing bad experience of Kallada Travels

In her post she mentioned how she had to address nature’s call behind a lorry in a remote village in Tamil Nadu during night time.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: University College lecturer Maya Madhavan, who shared her bad experience while travelling on board a Kallada Travels bus online, has approached the Cyber Cell alleging online threat against her. 

She shared her experience when two passengers were assaulted in the bus by the staff recently.“A profile by the name of Niranjan Raju Kurien made a post inciting violence against me. I had not seen the post at first. However, some of my students did and notified me of this. I approached the authorities. However, the post was online for most of the day. Basically, it is not about being scared and more about stopping attacks on people who speak up. If I let this go, this can happen again,” Maya said.

She has filed a complaint with the women’s cell, cyber cell, DGP, Chief Minister and Women’s Commission. 

The post has now been from Facebook. Cyber cell officials are looking at the complaint. “The complaint will be forwarded to the station concerned and appropriate action will be taken,” said an official from the Cyber cell. 

She also spoke of another unfortunate incident that happened the other day. “I got distasteful messages taunting me from a profile by the name Collin. I blocked him. Other than these few bad experiences, a lot of people have extended their support. My daughter was initially wary of the situation. However, after seeing the results of Operation Night Ride, she seemed more content. She even said that this is a result of us speaking up too,” said Maya.

Maya’s experience gained a lot of momentum online. She had narrated her experience of travelling with her daughter from Tamil Nadu to Thiruvananthapuram while on her period and all the difficulties she had to go through during the journey. 

