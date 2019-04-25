Mundur residents wake up to see a pool of blood on the road

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: As the murder of the two youths happened around 12.45 am on Wednesday, most of the local people were unaware of the attack that took place on public road. “What we saw was a pool of blood on the road and it was a horrible sight in the morning. Police were on the spot and we came to know about the incident from them. Nobody knows who took them to the hospital or how police knew about it,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, Mailamkulam ward member Sheena Sunilkumar said the local people here were frightened by the incident and were fed up with the gang attacks. “Substance abuse is a big issue here. Though we have seen the youngsters here, none of us knew about what these people were into,” she said. Shyam comes from a poor family. His mother works as a daily wage worker and his father is ailing. Nobody knows more about their background or where they spent their day time.