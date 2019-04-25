Home States Kerala

Poll purity and secrecy of ballot compromised thru doubling of votes: Supreme Court

The court made the observation while rejecting the appeal filed by A Neelalohithadasan Nadar in an election case against George Mascreen in Kovalam constituency during the 1991 Assembly elections.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court had on April 1994 stated the doubling of votes has resulted in compromising the ‘purity of elections’ and ‘secrecy of ballot’. 

The court made the observation while rejecting the appeal filed by A Neelalohithadasan Nadar in an election case against George Mascreen in Kovalam constituency during the 1991 Assembly elections.

Neelalohithadasan had filed an appeal in the apex court against the High Court order declaring Mascreen of the Congress as winner after the latter filed an election case on his defeat by the former by a margin of 21 votes. The Congress leader cited several examples of doubling of votes and prayed to the court he lost the elections by a narrow margin of 21 votes owing to the intentional double entry of voters favouring the opponent which was accepted by the High Court and upheld by the apex court. 

This shows the doubling of votes is a menace in Kerala since several years and the recent revelation of the UDF candidate from Attingal and senior leader of the Congress party Adoor Prakash that there were 1,12,322 double entries creating a ruckus in the state. 

