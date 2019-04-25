Home States Kerala

Thunderstorm alert issued across Kerala, lightning with rains expected from 2 pm to 8 pm

Published: 25th April 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

A house at Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram is on the verge of collapse due to strong waves. The waves have destroyed several houses along the coast between Valiyathura and Shanghumugham | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued a thunderstorm warning saying summer rain accompanied by deadly lightning from 2 pm to 8 pm is expected in the following days. 

The authority has already declared lightning as a state-specific disaster. Specific instructions were also issued by the authority for the public to follow. Women were specifically warned against going to the terrace or front yards for any needs once rain clouds surface. Domestic animals should be shifted from open spaces to their shelters if any signs of lightning are identified. 

At the same time, one should ensure their individual safety while shifting the animals. People must also ensure the doors and windows are kept closed and restrict the usage of mobile phones. 

The effects of lightning can cause physical injuries like burns, sight and hearing impairment and even heart attack. If such casualties arise, one should ensure first aid is given as soon as possible. 
The first 30 seconds are crucial in saving the life of the victim. One should not be reluctant to provide the first aid within the critical time period. 

The body of those struck by lightning does not have electric current passing through them immediately after that and therefore can be given first aid without delay.

Sea erosion hits Valiyathura 

T’Puram: Two houses in Valiyathura were damaged in sea erosion on Wednesday. Several other houses are also threatened by the waves. The inhabitants of the damaged houses have been shifted to the houses of their relatives.  

“The incident happened around 3 pm when the sea entered about 5 metres inside. Few houses got submerged in the area,” said Francis Albert, a resident of Valiyathura. Few boats near the shore got damaged and the fishermen have been warned to stay away from the sea. The local residents will meet the major irrigation department head on Thursday to know the status of the sea wall project which was promised to them by the government. The residents will carry a protest march against the government due to the delay in implementing of the project.

Strong waves likely to hit Kerala coast 

T’Puram: Strong waves might lash Kerala coast till 11: 30 on Thursday night according to the warning issued by Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday. The waves might rise to a height of 1.5 metre to 2.2 metre and the sea will be rough, the Authority warned.  A low pressure area is very likely to develop over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka around 25th April. It is very likely to intensify into a depression during subsequent 36 hours. The speed of wind in the Kerala coast will be 40-50 kmph on Thursday, 60-70 kmph on Friday and 80-90kmph on Saturday. The fishermen now fishing in the deep sea region were asked to reach the nearest coast by 12 am on Saturday owing to a possibly very rough sea.

