Ganja peddlers hack two youth to death at Mundur

THRISSUR: Two youths were hacked to death by a gang of ganja peddlers on a public road at Mundur here in the early hours of Wednesday. The pick-up van in which the assailants arrived, ran over the bike in which the two youths were travelling and attacked them with sharp weapons. Both the youths died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Cristo, 25, of Mundathikkode, and Shyam, 24, of Mundoor. The police said the rivalry between two gangs led to the murders.

Two other youths, Prasad and Rajesh, who were trailing the victims in another bike, also suffered injuries in the attack. They were taken to the hospital immediately.

As per primary information, a gang of six led by Sijo, a local goon and drug peddler, was behind the brutal act. As per sources, the police, after getting intimation, rushed to the spot and saw Rajesh and Prasad lying injured and took them to hospital. Meanwhile, the other two were lying in an interior road.

The police have obtained CCTV visuals of the incident and a hunt is on to nab the gang. Sources said the two gangs had issues following a purported case of ganja peddling against Prasad’s mother and fights started after that. City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra G H said special squads had been formed to investigate the case.

A team of police led by Guruvayur ACP Biju Raj has started the investigation, while forensic assistant Shalu collected evidence from the site. According to the police, the victims were accused in several cases, including ganja peddling and attempt to murder.