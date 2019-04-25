Home States Kerala

Ganja peddlers hack two youth to death at Mundur

Two youths were hacked to death by a gang of ganja peddlers on a public road at Mundur here in the early hours of Wednesday.

Published: 25th April 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Two youths were hacked to death by a gang of ganja peddlers on a public road at Mundur here in the early hours of Wednesday. The pick-up van in which the assailants arrived, ran over the bike in which the two youths were travelling and attacked them with sharp weapons. Both the youths died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Cristo, 25, of Mundathikkode, and Shyam, 24, of Mundoor. The police said the rivalry between two gangs led to the murders.

Two other youths, Prasad and Rajesh, who were trailing the victims in another bike, also suffered injuries in the attack. They were taken to the hospital immediately.

ALSO READ | Mundur residents wake up to see a pool of blood on the road

As per primary information, a gang of six led by Sijo, a local goon and drug peddler, was behind the brutal act.  As per sources, the police, after getting intimation, rushed to the spot and saw Rajesh and Prasad lying injured and took them to hospital. Meanwhile, the other two were lying in an interior road.
The police have obtained CCTV visuals of the incident and a hunt is on to nab the gang. Sources said the two gangs had issues following a purported case of ganja peddling against Prasad’s mother and fights started after that. City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra G H said special squads had been formed to investigate the case. 

A team of police led by Guruvayur ACP Biju Raj has started the investigation, while forensic assistant Shalu collected evidence from the site. According to the police, the victims were accused in several cases, including ganja peddling and attempt to murder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ganja peddlers Youth Beaten Up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp