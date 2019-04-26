Three crushed to death under tree uprooted in rain at Nilambur in Malappuram district

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Three people were killed and several others injured when a huge tree got uprooted and fell on them following heavy rain and strong winds at Poolakkapara tribal colony near Nilambur in Malappuram district. The tree fell over the group of people who had gathered for a local festival, police said.

The deceased are Shankaran and Chathi of Poolakkapra Colony and Chathi from nearby Poonchakkoli colony. At least six among the injured have been admitted to Nilambur taluk hospital. Nilambur and adjoining forest areas witnessed heavy summer showers accompanied by strong winds. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has declared a yellow alert in Malappuram, besides three other districts, in the wake of rain-related calamities.

Two teens washed away by a giant wave

Kollam: Two boys from Oachira have gone missing in the seas off Azheekal here on Thursday. Nithin babu, 16, and Sachin Prabhakaran, 16, hailing from the same neighbourhood are the missing duo, according to the police. They went out to the sea along with their friend T Vishnu, 16. The trio was caught in a giant wave which carried them to the outer sea. However, timely action by lifeguards managed to save Vishnu’s life. The rescue mission was hampered by rough sea.

Yellow alert in four districts

T’Puram: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a yellow alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram districts on Monday on the basis of weather forecast from the Meteorological Department that predicted heavy rain. The prediction came close on the heels of the formation of a well-marked low-pressure system over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal that could intensify into a cyclone. The Meteorological Department in its media handout said rainfall can be expected at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Due to the formation of a low-pressure system over Tamil Nadu by April 30, heavy rainfall is expected along the Kerala coast on April 30 and May 1. Strong wind speed reaching 30-50 kmph is likely to commence over Kerala from April 26 onwards. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas of East Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal from April 26 onwards. The KSDMA has directed the district control rooms to maintain caution due to the prediction of driving rain and wind. KSDMA has directed the BSNL and KSEB officers to immediately restore telephone connections and electricity in case they get disrupted.