BJP to adopt fishermen vision document nationwide

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP, which has formulated a vision document for the fishermen community in a Kerala- centric model, has decided to adopt the policy nation-wide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Ockhi cyclone, had necessitated for a permanent solution to the issues being faced by the fishermen community during natural calamities and this turned out to be the spark for a separate vision document for them.

“The vision document for the fishermen community is, in fact, the brainchild of the Prime Minister, who had directed for such a programme to provide a permanent solution to the woes of the fishermen community,” C V Anandabose, former Chief Secretary and a fellow traveller of the BJP who is in charge of preparing the document, told Express.

It was Anandabose while serving as Kollam District Collector, envisaged a proposal to ensure houses for all fishermen which was taken nationally by the Prime Minister in his scheme of home for all.

RSS national leadership also, according to the sources, is elated at the formation of such a vision document which will develop the fishermen community. The organisation is of the view that the community has always been a torch-bearer for providing valuable tips to the government as far as national security is concerned, as a porous coastline is not considered safe for any country for that matter.

With the Prime Minister and the RSS leadership giving the green signal, the fishermen vision document is likely to be taken in the right perspective as in the previous Central Budget, funds are allocated for a separate ministry for fisheries. This ministry will be utilising the salient points highlighted in the fishermen vision document.