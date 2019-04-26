Bomb hurled at Bakkalam League office

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Violence seems to be revisiting Kannur after the Lok Sabha elections. A bomb was hurled at the Muslim League office at Bakkalam, a CPM stronghold, on Thursday morning. According to the police, the bomb was hurled at the League office at Punnakkulangara, Anchampeedika road, near Bakkalam. Though there was not much damage to the League office functioning on the first floor of the building, the ceiling of the chicken stall on the ground floor was damaged.The shutter of the chicken stall was also damaged, said K Ashraf, the owner of the stall.Ashraf came to know about the attack when he reached the stall around 7 am. He immediately informed the police.