CM Pinarayi Vijayan asks Narendra Modi not to belittle Kerala

Vijayan was responding through his Facebook post hours after Modi told supporters in Varanasi that BJP workers in Kerala.

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday took strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation that BJP workers did not know if they will return safely once they leave their home.

Vijayan was responding through his Facebook post hours after Modi told supporters in Varanasi that BJP workers in Kerala, unlike those in Uttar Pradesh, were not that fortunate as none is sure that if they can return home safe without being attacked.

"I wish to ask the PM on what basis has he said that BJP workers are not safe in Kerala? Wish to know which BJP worker in Kerala is not sure if he will return home once he goes out," asked Vijayan, a leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M).

"Such a statement coming from the PM is untenable. What he should realize is that even the Crime Records Bureau, the Centre's agency, has rated Kerala as the safest place and the best one in maintaining law and order," he said.

"So at least, before making such statements, he should have at least checked on facts. What he did is not acceptable and we express our protest," added Vijayan.

"It's common knowledge that Sangh Parivar forces who indulge in violence get special protection in certain other states but in Kerala there are no such special rules for Sangh Parivar forces as the rule of law is the same here.

"All who indulge in violence will be taken to task," added Vijayan.

