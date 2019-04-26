Home States Kerala

Cyclone alert: Avoid high range visits, prepare for emergency, warns IMD

The State Disaster Management Authority has asked the public to avoid night travelling to high ranges in the wake of the IMD forecast on heavy rain and wind.

Published: 26th April 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Latest image of cyclone Fani as per IMD website.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Disaster Management Authority has asked the public to avoid night travelling to high ranges in the wake of the IMD forecast on heavy rain and wind. The SDMA said there is a possibility of a landslide in the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Palakkad. People are advised to avoid travelling to the high ranges in these districts between 7 pm and 7 am.

People have been asked not to stop their vehicles at streams flowing across roads in hilly areas. They should not conduct tours to high ranges and beaches. All are advised to follow the posts on the Facebook page of SDMA. Spreading wrong information on social media should be avoided.

Do not take selfies on bridges and river banks. There is a possibility of an increase in water level in rivers and canals. Do not venture into rivers, streams and other water bodies. Parents should take care of children. Do not venture into rivers for washing clothes or bathing.

Important documents, certificates and ornaments should be kept securely. Share official information with everyone. Listen to warnings on TV and radio. The contact number of district emergency operations centre is 1077. Those calling from outside should prefix the STD code. Special care should be taken with regard to the ill and differently-abled. Either move domestic animals to safe locations or leave them free. People living on river banks should prepare an emergency kit.

TAGS
Fani Lorena Cyclone Warning IMD

