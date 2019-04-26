Differently-abled boy travels over 370 kms in wheelchair to get school upgraded

Melena Thomas By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Differently-abled boy Muhammed Aasim from Velimanna in Kozhikode has been running from pillar to post during the last one-and-a-half years seeking upgradation of his school to a high school, proving he is a real fighter.

Despite missing one year of school and failing to get any positive response from the government till date, Aasim is determined to continue his fight for justice.

Aasim, who completed Class VII from the Velimanna Government Mappila UP School, has been urging the government to upgrade the school to a high school for the benefit of himself and several other students from the region.

Aasim, according to his family, hasn’t received a scholarship or other allowances for differently abled students in the last one year as he wasn’t attending school during the period. His family, supported by the residents of Velimanna and other well-wishers, has decided to undertake a hunger strike for the cause ahead of school reopening.

Aasim, who suffers from a 90 per cent disability, had garnered much attention when he travelled from Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram in his wheelchair seeking the urgent intervention of the state government in the matter.

Raising the slogan ‘Enikum Padikkanam’ (I too want to study), Aasim, accompanied by social worker Harish Raj and other volunteers, covered more than 450 km in his wheelchair during the 55-day journey.

“Aasim had received immense support from the people, voluntary organisations, religious institutions and others during the yatra. But, nothing from the government’s side, “ his father Muhammed Saeed said.

Aasim made headlines in November 2017 when he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting the upgrading of his school so that he can continue his education.

Born without hands, Aasim has trained himself to write with his feet.

Aasim had staged a dharna in front of the District Collectorate here in April 2018. The School Upgradation committee had also undertaken a signature campaign to press their demand. The committee wants the government to consider Aasim’s as a special case on humanitarian grounds.