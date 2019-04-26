Home States Kerala

Kallada bus owner grilled; statement recorded

Published: 26th April 2019 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City police on Thursday recorded the statement of the owner of Kallada Travels, Suresh Kallada. Suresh appeared before the ACP Stwart Keeler, who is the investigating officer of the assault case, after he was issued a notice asking him to present himself before the police.

Suresh was questioned for nearly three hours. Officials said the main purpose was to inquire how the staffers are recruited and whether he was aware of the assault on the youths on Sunday.

City police commissioner S Surendran said the police are investigating whether the owner had any direct involvement in the incidents, which is enough to arraign him as an accused. “We are investigating the involvement of the goons, who assaulted the passengers. On whose orders did they assault them is to be found out. If we find evidence of Suresh’s involvement in the case by giving such directions of assault, we would initiate action accordingly,” he said. Cops have intensified search for the remaining accused in the case.

Commissioner says

Investigation based on mobile call data records and witness statements are on to find whether anyone other than those physically present at the crime scene is involved. The involvement of Suresh is also under scrutiny. Further action will be initiated upon receiving evidence

