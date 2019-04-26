Home States Kerala

Inter-state services can be increased only if there is permanent stop memo: KSRTC MD

The KSRTC is still lagging to take a decision and to grab the current opportunity when the MVD is seen targeting the inter-state private buses.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the MVD taking action against the private bus operators running inter-state fleets illegally, the KSRTC MD says if only there is a permanent stop memo issue then only the corporation can think about increasing its inter-state services else it will be a burden as already the weekday Bengaluru services are not economical to the corporation. Transport Minister A K Saseendran has said its is the responsibility of the wet lease company to provide alternative services in case of any cancellations.

KSRTC MD M P Dinesh told Express, “As of now only temporary stop memos have been issued to the private services. Taking a step to increase the services based on it will only add up to the current loss of the KSRTC, unless a permanent decision in the matter has been taken. As of now, the KSRTC is operating 47 inter-state super class services, including Volvo, Scania and Deluxe buses. Four new agreements have been signed by the corporation recently for the inter-state services to operate in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru.” He also pointed out the current Bengaluru services operated by the KSRTC in weekdays are also not economical.   

Meanwhile, the Transport Minister has pointed out the major reason for a large section of the passengers to depend highly on private services than the KSRTC is due to their inefficient services. “The government has directed actions will be taken against the corporation in case of unnecessary cancellation of the services. The corporation and the wet lease owner should ensure alternative services in case of any cancellation. If the wet lease contract owner fails to provide an alternative service, their contract will be cancelled,” said the Minister.

Now, KSRTC has no long-distance services to Chennai, though there is a large demand from the passengers.

