Home States Kerala

Poll code violation: Kerala registers highest number of complaints via cVIGIL app at national level

The state also had the highest complaint settlement percentage.Of the total 1,24,424 complaints received by the ECI through the cVIGIL app, 64,020 complaints more than half were registered from Kerala

Published: 26th April 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

cVigil App

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cVIGIL app launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for citizens to report any violation of the model code of conduct during the Lok Sabha elections has received an overwhelming response in the state.

According to the data released by ECI, the state topped among other states in terms of the number of complaints registered via the app. The state also had the highest complaint settlement percentage. Of the total 1,24,424 complaints received by the ECI through the cVIGIL app, 64,020 complaints – more than half – were registered from Kerala alone. As for the settlement of the complaints, the state had a success rate of 92 per cent against the national average of 78 per cent.

ALSO READ | 2016 polls vs 2019 polls: 50 per cent dip in violence cases

Chief Electoral Officer-Kerala Teeka Ram Meena said in comparison, the total number of complaints received from all the other states and union territories combined was 60,404.“Of the total complaints received from Kerala, 58, 617 were found to be genuine by the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer,” he said.

Meena said the complaints mainly pertained to illegal pasting and installation of hoardings or posters, hate speech, campaigning near polling booths among others.

According to the ECI, through cVIGIL, a citizen can report incidents of misconduct within minutes of witnessing them, without having to rush to the office of the returning officer. The photo or video is to be uploaded on the app. Automated location mapping will be done by the app using the Geographic Information System. The complainant’s identity will be kept confidential. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cVigil app ECI General Elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Model Code of Conduct poll code violation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp