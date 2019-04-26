Home States Kerala

Rahul Gandhi effect led to minority consolidation: KPCC

A study conducted by the KPCC in association with a think tank affiliated to the party has found the minority communities have voted in large volumes for the UDF candidates.

Published: 26th April 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | INC / Twitter)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress has, after a detailed study on the high voter percentage, found minority votes played a significant role in increasing the vote percentage.

A study conducted by the KPCC in association with a think tank affiliated to the party has found the minority communities have voted in large volumes for the UDF candidates. This, according to party sources, was clearly evident in the high voter turn out in constituencies like Kasargod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad and Kozhikode, where the voting percentage crossed 80 per cent and above showing clear trends of the high voter turn out.

The Muslim minority according to the Congress sources has voted for the UDF candidates in these constituencies and the presence of Rahul Gandhi as a candidate has increased this voting percentage.
This, according to the study and evaluation done after meeting several voters in all the Assembly constituencies and booth-level studies, has found the minorities found Rahul as a suitable Prime Minister candidate put forward by the Congress to challenge Narendra Modi.

Both the Christian and Muslim minorities have voted in large numbers to the Congress candidates so as to strengthen Rahul’s hands for his voyage to Prime Ministership. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran told Express, “We have got clear inputs there was a large consolidation of minority voters in favour of the Congress and the UDF in all the constituencies of the state. This, according to our study, is primarily owing to the opposition of these communities towards Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre and that vote has transferred to the Congress party and the UDF coalition partners.”

“The CPM Government in Kerala is not better and the society is not trusting this anti-people government. The murder politics practised by the CPM against the minorities has also affected in shifting of votes in large numbers to the Congress and UDF candidates,” he said. Muslim League leader and UDF candidate from Ponnani constituency E T Mohammed Basheer told Express, “The minority communities were happy at the presence of Rahul as the UDF candidate in Wayanad and this has resulted in the large voter turnout in minority pockets supporting the UDF candidates.”

“Rahul Gandhi is the Prime Minister candidate of the Congress party and this is the first time in the history of the state a PM candidate is contesting from the state and naturally the highly literate and educated Kerala society has voted in favour of the UDF and the minority communities in large numbers,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KPCC Rahul Gandhi Minorities UDF Candidate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp