Rahul Gandhi effect led to minority consolidation: KPCC

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress has, after a detailed study on the high voter percentage, found minority votes played a significant role in increasing the vote percentage.

A study conducted by the KPCC in association with a think tank affiliated to the party has found the minority communities have voted in large volumes for the UDF candidates. This, according to party sources, was clearly evident in the high voter turn out in constituencies like Kasargod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad and Kozhikode, where the voting percentage crossed 80 per cent and above showing clear trends of the high voter turn out.

The Muslim minority according to the Congress sources has voted for the UDF candidates in these constituencies and the presence of Rahul Gandhi as a candidate has increased this voting percentage.

This, according to the study and evaluation done after meeting several voters in all the Assembly constituencies and booth-level studies, has found the minorities found Rahul as a suitable Prime Minister candidate put forward by the Congress to challenge Narendra Modi.

Both the Christian and Muslim minorities have voted in large numbers to the Congress candidates so as to strengthen Rahul’s hands for his voyage to Prime Ministership. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran told Express, “We have got clear inputs there was a large consolidation of minority voters in favour of the Congress and the UDF in all the constituencies of the state. This, according to our study, is primarily owing to the opposition of these communities towards Narendra Modi and his government at the Centre and that vote has transferred to the Congress party and the UDF coalition partners.”

“The CPM Government in Kerala is not better and the society is not trusting this anti-people government. The murder politics practised by the CPM against the minorities has also affected in shifting of votes in large numbers to the Congress and UDF candidates,” he said. Muslim League leader and UDF candidate from Ponnani constituency E T Mohammed Basheer told Express, “The minority communities were happy at the presence of Rahul as the UDF candidate in Wayanad and this has resulted in the large voter turnout in minority pockets supporting the UDF candidates.”

“Rahul Gandhi is the Prime Minister candidate of the Congress party and this is the first time in the history of the state a PM candidate is contesting from the state and naturally the highly literate and educated Kerala society has voted in favour of the UDF and the minority communities in large numbers,” he said.