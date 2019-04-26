Three killed in road accident at Kanichukulangara in Kerala

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Three persons died and 11 others sustained injuries when a van collided with a KSRTC bus at Kanichukulangara near Cherthala on wee hours of Friday. The deceased have been identified as Vinesh 25, Mattannur, Iritty, Kannur, his cousins Prasanna 55 and Vijayakumar 38.

The team was returning from Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram after the engagement of the marriage of Vinesh. Highway police said the backside of the traveller completely destroyed and it overturned after the bus rammed into the van. The bus hit on the van while overtaking another vehicle.

The others were admitted to Vandanam Medical College and private hospital near Cherthala, police said. Photo captionThe mangled remains of the van| Express