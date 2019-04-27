Four held for wife swapping

ALAPPUZHA: Four men involved in sharing their wives for sex after becoming friends in Share Chat mobile app were arrested by the Kayamkulam police on Friday. The arrested are Kiran, 32, Revathi House, Krishnapuram, Kayamkulam, Seethi, 39, Vavvakkavu, Kulasegharapuram, Umesh, 28, Mayoogam House, Keralapuram, Kollam, Blessin, 25, Paippad. Kayamkulam sub -inspector C S Sharon said the incident came to the lime light, when the wife of Kiran, the first accused, approached the police on Thursday and lodged a complaint that her husband was forcing for her to have sex with his Share Chat friends so that he could have sex with their wives in return.
