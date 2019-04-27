Kerala High Court sets aside appointment of AMU centre director

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has set aside the appointment of K M Abdul Rasheed as Director of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Malappuram centre.The court issued the order on a petition filed by C P V Vijayaraghavan, Kanhangad, .The court observed the selection and appointment of Abdul Rasheed, giving predominance to a person who does not have the minimum essential qualification, requires interference. Hence, the appointment was set aside. The court directed the university to conduct the selection afresh from among the candidates who applied for the post on the basis of the notifications and re-cast the select list including persons having qualifications and make appointment accordingly.