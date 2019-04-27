Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses PM Modi of blatant lying on Kerala being unsafe

Addressing an election rally in Varanasi, Modi made a statement that the BJP workers in West Bengal and Kerala are not as fortunate as their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 27th April 2019 03:12 AM

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come down heavily on the Prime Minister for the allegation that BJP workers are unsafe in Kerala. Slamming Modi for lying, Pinarayi wrote in Facebook that it’s unbecoming of a Prime Minister.

Addressing an election rally in Varanasi, Modi made a statement that the BJP workers in West Bengal and Kerala are not as fortunate as their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP workers are not sure of returning home safe in these states, the PM said.

Terming the PM’s statement an insult to Kerala, which maintains a peaceful atmosphere and law and order, Pinarayi further pointed out the National Crime Records Bureau has certified these facts.

“In many states ruled by the BJP, like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, miscreants are given protection if they belong to the Sangh Parivar. But they won’t get such protection in Kerala. Here, the law is the same for everyone,” said Pinarayi.

The Sangh Parivar has been attempting to create law and order issues in the state by instigating communal issues.

The people of Kerala are united in resisting such moves. This election will give a setback to the forces of communal violence and hatred. “These kind of baseless statements are indications of such a setback,” he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan PM Modi

