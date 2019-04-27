Kerala government has high hopes on Women in Cinema Collective

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government is having high hopes on the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and the organisation’s activities are truly inspirational, Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Friday. She was speaking after inaugurating the second anniversary of WCC, the first organisation in Mollywood formed for the welfare of women artists.

“In all the sectors, women are trying to defend themselves from the atrocities against them. In a sector like cinema, where there is male dominance, it was WCC which first echoed the voice of opposition and questioned the harassment against women. That is a reason why the government and women working in other sectors are looking WCC with wide expectations,” she said.

Shailaja said some old social evils still exist in our society. “Some new evils were added to the existing misdeeds. Hence, we are required to fight both,” she added. She also inaugurated the official website of WCC.