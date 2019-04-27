Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court breather to owners of lands adjoining the public highways

The auto drivers claimed that no persons have exclusive right over the public road under any circumstance and the petitioners have no right to object parking of autorickshaws on the side of the public

Published: 27th April 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that when there is a public highway, the owners of land adjoining the highway have a right to go up on the highway from any point on their land. If that right is obstructed by anyone, the owner of the land abutting the highway was entitled to seek legal action.

A Division Bench comprising Justice PR  Ramachandra Menon and  Justice N Anilkumar issued the order on the petition filed by Noushad  M, Thevalakkara, Kollam and others seeking police protection and to ensure that there were no auto rickshaws parked in front of their shop rooms restricting the ingress and egress of them. They alleged that the regular parking of autorickshaws was causing obstruction.

The auto drivers claimed that no persons have exclusive right over the public road under any circumstance and the petitioners have no right to object parking of autorickshaws on the side of the public road. The petitioners argued that the road on which the park has been challenged is a  public road and road frontage is of great importance. Hence a  person, who owns a  shop room abutting the public road, can legally claim access to the public road at any point.

The court said that  permitting to park  illegally in front of  the shop rooms and houses  owned by the petitioners,  obstructing their private  right abutting the highway  was not at all justified.”No doubt, permitting parking permanently in front of shop rooms on the side of the highway is an appropriation of his private right to have free access to the highway,” Bench observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Public Highways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp