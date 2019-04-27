Kerala High Court breather to owners of lands adjoining the public highways

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that when there is a public highway, the owners of land adjoining the highway have a right to go up on the highway from any point on their land. If that right is obstructed by anyone, the owner of the land abutting the highway was entitled to seek legal action.

A Division Bench comprising Justice PR Ramachandra Menon and Justice N Anilkumar issued the order on the petition filed by Noushad M, Thevalakkara, Kollam and others seeking police protection and to ensure that there were no auto rickshaws parked in front of their shop rooms restricting the ingress and egress of them. They alleged that the regular parking of autorickshaws was causing obstruction.

The auto drivers claimed that no persons have exclusive right over the public road under any circumstance and the petitioners have no right to object parking of autorickshaws on the side of the public road. The petitioners argued that the road on which the park has been challenged is a public road and road frontage is of great importance. Hence a person, who owns a shop room abutting the public road, can legally claim access to the public road at any point.

The court said that permitting to park illegally in front of the shop rooms and houses owned by the petitioners, obstructing their private right abutting the highway was not at all justified.”No doubt, permitting parking permanently in front of shop rooms on the side of the highway is an appropriation of his private right to have free access to the highway,” Bench observed.